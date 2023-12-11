Indian Armed Forces contingent takes part in Exercise VINBAX-2023

The Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 45 personnel reached Hanoi, Vietnam to take part in the fourth edition of Joint Military Exercise VINBAX-2023. The exercise will be conducted at Hanoi, Vietnam from 11th to 21st December 2023. The Indian contingent comprises 39 personnel from an Engineer Regiment of Bengal Engineer Group and six personnel of Army Medical Corps. The Vietnam People’s Army contingent will also be represented by 45 personnel.

Exercise VINBAX was instituted in 2018 and the first edition was conducted at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Vietnam. Last edition was conducted at Chandimandir Military Station in August 2022.

Aim of the exercise is to foster collaborative partnership, promote inter- operability and share best practices between the two sides under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter on Peace Keeping Operations. The exercise will be conducted as a Command Post Exercise cum Field Training Exercise with focus on deployment and employment of an Engineer Company and a Medical Team.

The joint exercise will encourage exchange of ideas and both contingents will jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures. Ideas will be exchanged on modern methods to construct roads, culverts, helipads, ammunition shelter and observation posts in operational areas. In addition, rehearsals will be carried out for drills related to combat engineering and combat medical tasks.

The Exercise will culminate with a Validation Exercise, wherein standards attained by both contingents will be showcased. Both sides will conduct technical military operations in accordance with scenarios akin to worldwide deployment of United Nations’ contingents.

The joint exercise will help in promoting understanding and interoperability between the two contingents and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the friendly armies.

(With Inputs from PIB)