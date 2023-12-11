Left Menu

Paul Mashatile visits Singapore's Marina Barrage development

According to the Presidency, the Deputy President began his visit with a tour of the Marina Barrage development, Singapore’s innovative water resource management project. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:12 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrived in Singapore on Sunday to begin the first leg of his three-day working visit to Southeast Asia. 

According to the Presidency, the Deputy President began his visit with a tour of the Marina Barrage development, Singapore's innovative water resource management project. 

“As a resource-poor and water-scarce country, Singapore has invested significantly in research and development of water management and sustainability. Most impressively, the country has made big strides in the area of seawater desalination,” the statement read. 

According to his Office, the Deputy President’s visit to the country is aimed at building and strengthening bilateral relations, particularly increasing trade, economic, knowledge and cultural exchange between the two States. 

“Singapore is a global financial hub and is considered one of the premier asset management centres in Asia.” 

The World Bank has ranked Singapore as the number one country in the world for ease of doing business since 2006, and the country is an important global aviation and maritime hub.

In addition, the island country is also considered an important gateway for the export of goods and services to Southeast Asia and a hub for joint venture partnerships throughout Asia. 

“It is an important centre for South African businesses looking for opportunities or expand operations on the continent.” 

As part of his programme, Deputy President Mashatile will visit the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

He will then deliver a public lecture on the 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Singapore titled ‘Celebrating a journey of mutual respect, strategic partnership and cooperation’. 

He is accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini; Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina; and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister Buti Manamela.

The Communication and Digital Technologies Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane; Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Deputy Minister Magdalene Sotyu, and senior government officials are also among those travelling with the Deputy President. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

