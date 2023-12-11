Left Menu

Vietnam, Cambodia agree to boost cooperation in trade, Mekong River

Vietnam and Cambodia on Monday agreed to soon double their bilateral trade to $20 billion while increasing cooperation, including in security and the use of water from the Mekong River, the Vietnamese government said. Trade between the two neighbouring countries rose 20% a year in the 2015-2022 period, to $10 billion last year, the government said in a statement following a meeting in Hanoi between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:00 IST
Vietnam, Cambodia agree to boost cooperation in trade, Mekong River

Vietnam and Cambodia on Monday agreed to soon double their bilateral trade to $20 billion while increasing cooperation, including in security and the use of water from the Mekong River, the Vietnamese government said.

Trade between the two neighbouring countries rose 20% a year in the 2015-2022 period, to $10 billion last year, the government said in a statement following a meeting in Hanoi between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet. Hun Manet arrived in Hanoi earlier on Monday for a two-day visit, his first to Vietnam since he took office in August.

Chinh and Hun Manet at the meeting agreed to further defence and security cooperation and pledged to stick to the rule of not allowing the use of each other's territory against the other. Vietnam and Cambodia have completed 84% of their land border demarcation and the two agreed to soon complete the remaining 16%, the statement said, adding that they would boost cooperation in the "management and sustainable use of water from the Mekong River."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023