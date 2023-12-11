No arrest order issued, no restrictions on movement: J-K Police on Art 370 proceedings

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said no arrest order has been issued in the wake of Supreme Court proceedings related to Article 370, and there were no restrictions on movement. The statement comes after political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, claimed they were put under house arrest.

''It is to clarify that police has no orders to effect any kind of arrest, and certainly not connected with court proceedings including on Article 370 by the apex court,'' the police said in a statement here. ''There are no restrictions on any movement. Examinations as scheduled by different public bodies are being held as scheduled, businesses are open and transport is plying,'' the police said. It said normal life of a common man continued at its usual pace. ''Though the police is alert about attempts of the handful always eager to disrupt peace, it has no intention or instructions to curtail this freedom of movement and activities,'' it said. People are urged to go about their lives and not get hassled or intimidated by social media posts contrary to this, the police added. Abdullah and Mufti claimed they were put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

While upholding the government's decision on Article 370, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

