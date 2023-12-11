Left Menu

No arrest order issued, no restrictions on movement: J-K Police on Art 370 proceedings

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said no arrest order has been issued in the wake of Supreme Court proceedings related to Article 370, and there were no restrictions on movement.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:03 IST
No arrest order issued, no restrictions on movement: J-K Police on Art 370 proceedings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said no arrest order has been issued in the wake of Supreme Court proceedings related to Article 370, and there were no restrictions on movement. The statement comes after political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, claimed they were put under house arrest.

''It is to clarify that police has no orders to effect any kind of arrest, and certainly not connected with court proceedings including on Article 370 by the apex court,'' the police said in a statement here. ''There are no restrictions on any movement. Examinations as scheduled by different public bodies are being held as scheduled, businesses are open and transport is plying,'' the police said. It said normal life of a common man continued at its usual pace. ''Though the police is alert about attempts of the handful always eager to disrupt peace, it has no intention or instructions to curtail this freedom of movement and activities,'' it said. People are urged to go about their lives and not get hassled or intimidated by social media posts contrary to this, the police added. Abdullah and Mufti claimed they were put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

While upholding the government's decision on Article 370, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023