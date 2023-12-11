Sweden demands immediate release of EU employee jailed in Iran

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday the Nordic country demanded that Iran immediately release Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus from prison. Kristersson told a news conference Floderus, who was arrested in Iran 2022, was arbitrarily detained.

Iran on Sunday said it had begun a trial of the Swedish national, charged with spying for Israel and "corruption on earth," a crime that carries the death penalty.

