Sweden demands immediate release of EU employee jailed in Iran
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday the Nordic country demanded that Iran immediately release Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus from prison. Kristersson told a news conference Floderus, who was arrested in Iran 2022, was arbitrarily detained.
Iran on Sunday said it had begun a trial of the Swedish national, charged with spying for Israel and "corruption on earth," a crime that carries the death penalty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Kristersson
- STOCKHOLM
- Johan Floderus
- Sweden
- Ulf Kristersson
- Swedish
- Israel
- Nordic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tesla sues Sweden over blocked license plates, business daily DI reports
Tesla sues Sweden over blocked license plates amid strike
NATO's Stoltenberg expects Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden's membership -website index.hu
Turkey told NATO that Sweden ratification could come before year-end, US official says
Sweden left puzzled and frustrated after another failed bid to host the Winter Olympics