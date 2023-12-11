West African bloc ECOWAS to ease sanctions on Niger based on talks
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:03 IST
West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has decided to set up a committee of heads of state to work with Niger's military leaders on establishing a transition roadmap, and will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on Niger based on the outcome of those talks, it said in a statement on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- West Africa's
Advertisement