French elite school head requests temporary suspension amid domestic violence claims

The head of Sciences Po, one of France's top universities known for training the country's elite, on Monday said he would temporarily step aside from his role while an investigation into accusations of domestic violence, which he denies, is ongoing. "An institution cannot be reduced to the person at its head alone, but the position of director is more exposed than any other and imposes (...) a duty of exemplarity," Mathias Vicherat said in a memo sent to students and staff and seen by Reuters.

Vicherat also said he strongly rejected any accusation of violence made against him. Last week, Vicherat and his former partner both accused each other of domestic violence in police hearings, according to French media reports, but neither lodged a former complaint. The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office is now investigating those accusations, Le Figaro reported.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Vicherat's case is the latest example of increased sensitivity about gender-related violence in the top ranks of French public life, with numerous well-known figures across politics, show business and sports facing allegations.

Pressure was mounting on the university's headmaster, a former top executive at Danone and France's SNCF railway operator, after last week's media reports which led to strikes and on-campus protests by some students. "Never and under no circumstances have I committed such acts," Vicherat said in the memo.

Vicherat - a former classmate of French President Emmanuel Macron at the ENA, another elite school - took over as director of Sciences Po in November 2021 after his predecessor stepped down amid a sexual misconduct scandal linked to one of the school's professors. Alumni of the school include five French presidents as well as numerous government officials, intellectuals and business leaders.

