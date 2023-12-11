Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union's top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law.
The Tribunal ruled in 2021 that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the union stands and raising fears that Poland could eventually leave the bloc.
