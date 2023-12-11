Myanmar military representatives met with rebel groups - junta spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:19 IST
Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have met with three armed rebel groups involved in an ongoing anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday.
The meeting was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month, Zaw Min Tun said, according to MRTV's Telegram channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Telegram
- Zaw Min Tun
- China
- MRTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alliance of Myanmar ethnic groups claim capture of another big trade crossing at Chinese border
China calls for a cease-fire in Myanmar fighting but will continue its own border drills
Soccer-AFC Cup tie moved to neutral venue after Australia denies Myanmar club visas
Myanmar rebels claim new territory as China troops hold border exercises
Chinese navy ships visit Myanmar amid heightened security tensions