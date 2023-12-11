Myanmar military representatives met with rebel groups - junta spokesperson

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have met with three armed rebel groups involved in an ongoing anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday.

The meeting was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month, Zaw Min Tun said, according to MRTV's Telegram channel.

