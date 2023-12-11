Left Menu

Myanmar military representatives met with rebel groups - junta spokesperson

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have met with three armed rebel groups involved in an ongoing anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday. The meeting was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month, Zaw Min Tun said, according to MRTV's Telegram channel. Representatives of the three rebel groups did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Updated: 11-12-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have met with three armed rebel groups involved in an ongoing anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday.

The meeting was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month, Zaw Min Tun said, according to MRTV's Telegram channel. Myanmar's military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, is facing a fresh surge in fighting amid a coordinated offensive mounted by three rebel groups that have since late October managed to take control of several military posts and towns near the border with China in the north and in western states.

"Myanmar's National Unity and Peacemaking Coordination Committee met with representatives of MNDAA, TNLA and AA with the help of China," he said, referring to the armed ethnic groups. "Based on the development of the conversation, there is likely to be another meeting at the end of this month."

It was unclear when or where the meeting took place and Zaw Min Tun did not elaborate on what was discussed. Representatives of the three rebel groups did not immediately respond to request for comment.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

