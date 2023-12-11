Left Menu

Swedish PM demands immediate release of EU employee jailed in Iran

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday demanded the immediate release of Swedish European Union employee Johan Floderus from prison in Iran. Floderus was arrested in Iran in 2022. A Swedish district court in 2022 found Noury guilty of the charges.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:32 IST
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday demanded the immediate release of Swedish European Union employee Johan Floderus from prison in Iran.

Floderus was arrested in Iran in 2022. Iran said on Sunday it had begun a trial of the Swedish national, having charged him with spying for Israel and "corruption on earth," a crime that carries the death penalty. "He is entirely arbitrarily detained," Kristersson told a press conference. "We demand his immediate release."

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019, when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official, Hamid Noury, on suspicion of torture and executions of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s. A Swedish district court in 2022 found Noury guilty of the charges. Noury appealed the case, and an appeals court ruling is expected next week.

