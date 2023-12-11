Left Menu

EU adds minister and arms suppliers to Myanmar sanctions list

European Union member states on Monday added four people related to the government of Myanmar and its army and two suppliers of military equipment in the country to its sanctions list.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:00 IST
European Union member states on Monday added four people related to the government of Myanmar and its army and two suppliers of military equipment in the country to its sanctions list. The listings include a minister, two other members of the State Administrative Council and a commander responsible for airstrikes targeting civilians in particular in Kayah state, the EU said.

Two companies that provide arms and other equipment used by the armed forces, Star Sapphire Group of Companies and Royal Shune Lei Company Limited, will also be subject to restrictive measures, it added. Financial funds of those on the sanctions list are frozen, and they are banned from travelling to the EU.

