Germany plans to support SHS Stahl-Holding-Saar's green transformation with 2.6 bln eur

The German government plans to support steelmaker SHS Stahl-Holding-Saar's green transformation with 2.6 billion euros ($2.80 billion), economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

After a constitutional court ruling rattled Germany's spending plans a few weeks ago, many companies hoping for government subsidies to finance their green transition have been left in limbo.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

