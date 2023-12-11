Germany plans to support SHS Stahl-Holding-Saar's green transformation with 2.6 bln eur
The German government plans to support steelmaker SHS Stahl-Holding-Saar's green transformation with 2.6 billion euros ($2.80 billion), economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.
After a constitutional court ruling rattled Germany's spending plans a few weeks ago, many companies hoping for government subsidies to finance their green transition have been left in limbo.
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
