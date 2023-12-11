Left Menu

Argentina central bank to prioritize FX market trades during transition

Updated: 11-12-2023 18:21 IST
Argentina central bank to prioritize FX market trades during transition

Argentina's central bank will do increased checks on currency market operations and handle transactions by priority during a transition period as the new government of Javier Milei begins its administration, the entity said in a statement on Monday.

The measure, it said, was to give the new government that came into office on Sunday time to carry out the administrative steps to install the new leadership in the central bank and to announce and implement its new policies.

"During the transition, exchange market operations will be analyzed and processed based on their priority," the bank said.

