World News Roundup: Sudanese warring parties throw cold water on African mediation gains; India's top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir, orders polls and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sudanese warring parties throw cold water on African mediation gains

The Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary force it has been fighting for eight months have both cast doubt on an announcement by regional mediators that they had committed to a ceasefire and political dialogue. IGAD, a grouping of East African nations, has sought along with the United States and Saudi Arabia to mediate an end to the conflict which has killed more than 12,000 people, displaced more than 6.5 million, and severely hit Sudan's economy.

India's top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir, orders polls

India's Supreme Court upheld on Monday a 2019 decision by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and set a deadline of Sept. 30 next year for local polls to be held. India's only Muslim-majority region, Jammu and Kashmir has been at the heart of more than 75 years of animosity with neighbouring Pakistan since the birth of the two nations in 1947 at independence from colonial rule by Britain.

Poland's Donald Tusk set to become PM, ending eight years of nationalist rule

Former European Council President Donald Tusk is expected to be appointed prime minister of Poland on Monday, signalling a return to the European mainstream after eight years of nationalist rule that critics say saw a backsliding in democracy. Critics say the Law and Justice (PiS) party undermined judicial independence, turned state-owned media into a propaganda tube and fomented prejudice against minorities like immigrants and the LGBT community.

Gazans say hunger is growing, fuelling fears of exodus into Egypt

Fighting between Israel and Hamas intensified across Gaza on Monday, fuelling fears flagged by the United Nations at the weekend of a breakdown in public order and a mass exodus of Palestinians into Egypt. The narrow coastal strip has been under a full Israeli blockade since the start of the conflict more than two months ago and the border with Egypt is the only other way out.

EU set for summit showdown over Ukraine accession talks as Hungary stands firm

Hungary said on Monday it would not bow to pressure from other European Union states to give the green light for accession talks with Ukraine, setting the stage for a showdown at an EU summit this week. Ukraine's foreign minister said it would be "devastating" for his country and the EU if the Dec. 14-15 summit did not the go-ahead for membership talks and more financial and military aid for Kyiv to defend itself against Russia's invasion.

Russia to hold presidential election in four annexed Ukrainian regions - Ifax

Russia's presidential election next March will include voting in four regions of Ukraine that Russia claimed as its own territory last year, Interfax news agency quoted the central election commission as saying on Monday. Ukraine has already said that any Russian vote in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be null and void, and that it will prosecute any observers sent to monitor voting.

Gunman kills two in Swiss alpine town, police launch manhunt

Police launched a manhunt after a shooter killed two people and wounded a third in the Swiss Alpine town of Sion early on Monday. A 36-year-old man fired several shots in two parts of the town, police said.

Explainer-What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation bill?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new bill, which seeks to send immigrants who arrive illegally in Britain to Rwanda, faces a contentious vote in parliament on Tuesday. A month after the British Supreme Court declared the policy unlawful, Sunak hopes the new legislation will fulfil his pledge to stop people arriving across the Channel in small boats.

Afghanistan excluded from COP28 as climate impacts hit home

Humanitarian concerns have been raised over Afghanistan being left out of United Nations climate negotiations for a third year in a row, as the country grapples with worsening drought and floods. Dozens of people were killed in Afghanistan, one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change, after heavy rains triggered flash floods that swept across drought-stricken land earlier this year.

Myanmar military meets rebel groups with China's help - junta spokesperson

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have held talks, facilitated by China, with three armed rebel groups leading an anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday. Myanmar's military is battling armed opponents on several fronts, in the fiercest challenge to its grip on the Southeast Asian country since it seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup.

