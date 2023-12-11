Left Menu

Rs 6,000 flood relief will be given to all ration cardholders: TN govt

The flood relief sum of Rs 6,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government will be provided to all ration cardholders in the four cyclone Michaung ravaged districts, including Chennai, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Monday. Due to the Chief Ministers direct involvement, a major catastrophe to Chennai has been averted, Thennarasu said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:34 IST
The flood relief sum of Rs 6,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government will be provided to all ration cardholders in the four cyclone Michaung ravaged districts, including Chennai, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Monday. Tokens to avail the relief would be distributed on December 16 to all the ration cardholders in Chennai and the process of disbursing the amount would be completed in about 10 days, he noted. On December 9, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to each of the flood-hit families and said the sum would be given in cash. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur were inundated due to the influence of cyclone Michaung on December 3 and 4. Speaking to reporters here, Thennarasu said the state government averted a catastrophe by effectively handling the situation. ''Major loss of human lives were prevented due to timely measures initiated by the state government,'' he claimed. On the release of water from Chembarambakkam dam, he said the government reduced the storage ahead of the cyclone and later regulated the release of the reservoir water thereby staving off inundation in many parts of the city. ''Normalcy has returned to Chennai now. Due to the Chief Minister's direct involvement, a major catastrophe to Chennai has been averted,'' Thennarasu said. He flayed the BJP and AIADMK for needlessly criticising the state government for its handling of the floods triggered by the cyclone. Meanwhile, an official release here said Rs 17.80 crore worth of relief has been distributed to the flood-affected people.

This includes 10,77,000 drinking water bottles, 3,02,165 bread packets, 13,08,847 packets of biscuits, 73.4 tonnes of milk powder, 4,35,000 kg of rice, 23,220 kg of gram and cooking ingredients.

Also, 82,400 bedspreads, dress, and other essentials were provided to them.

