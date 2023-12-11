UK lawmakers in Sunak's party say Rwanda bill not tough enough

(Writes through) LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempt to get his flagship immigration policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda back on track suffered another blow on Monday when lawmakers in his party said a planned emergency law was not tough enough. Right-wing lawmakers in Britain's Conservative Party said the government's legislation only provided a "partial and incomplete solution" to the problem of deportations being stopped by legal challenges.

Last month, the UK Supreme Court declared the scheme to deport thousands of migrants to Rwanda unlawful, saying the east African nation could not be considered a safe third country. In response, Sunak agreed a new treaty with Rwanda and has brought forward emergency legislation designed to overcome domestic and international law which would prevent deportations.

Danny Kruger, from the New Conservatives grouping in Sunak's party, said "the bill doesn't yet work and we're hopeful that the government will come forward with improvements".

