Teen girl raped in UP village, accused arrested

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:37 IST
Teen girl raped in UP village, accused arrested
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, they added.

The victim's father alleged in a police complaint that when his teenage daughter was at home on Friday night, a man came to their house and took her along with him on the pretext of some work, the police said.

The accused then took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, the complaint said.

When the man was spotted accompanying the girl back home in the night, the family members got suspicious and started thrashing him, following which a large crowd gathered at the spot and the accused managed to escape, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the youth on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested him, SHO Achal Kumar said.

The girl was sent for medical examination and further legal action is being taken, the SHO added.

