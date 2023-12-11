Left Menu

Nangloi WTP maintenance: Water supply to be affected in several areas of Delhi on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:39 IST
Nangloi WTP maintenance: Water supply to be affected in several areas of Delhi on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in several areas of Delhi for a few hours on Tuesday as preventive maintenance of the Nangloi water treatment plant will be undertaken, a notice from the Delhi Jal Board read.

It said water supply will not be available from 9 am to 12 noon on December 12 in Nangloi, Mundka and adjoining areas.

''Water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on December 12 for HT Panel servicing as a preventive maintenance by M/s NWS Pwt Ltd under Nangloi WTP,'' the DJB notice said.

Residents have been advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to requirement.

''Areas including Kudna Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC and camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani park, Friends Enclave, Kavita colony, Mohan Garden, Vikas Nagar, Uttam nagar, Matiala area, Hastsal, Dichaon Kalan and Jhroda village will be affected,'' the DJB said.

Other areas where water supply will be affected are Sainik Enclave, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli Ujwa Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffar pur kalan, Khera dabar, Malikpur, Mundhela Khurd and Dhansa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023