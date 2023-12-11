Left Menu

China issues measures to speed up development of domestic and foreign trade

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:50 IST
  • China

China's state council on Monday released a slew of measures to speed up the country's integrated development of domestic and foreign trade.

The measures include improving the domestic and foreign trade credit system, strengthening intellectual property protection, and supporting more qualified payment institutions and banks to provide foreign exchange settlement services for cross-border e-commerce firms, according to a state council statement.

