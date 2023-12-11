China issues measures to speed up development of domestic and foreign trade

China's state council on Monday released a slew of measures to speed up the country's integrated development of domestic and foreign trade.

The measures include improving the domestic and foreign trade credit system, strengthening intellectual property protection, and supporting more qualified payment institutions and banks to provide foreign exchange settlement services for cross-border e-commerce firms, according to a state council statement.

Also Read: China ministry seeks more fever clinics to combat respiratory illness surge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)