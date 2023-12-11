Left Menu

Delhi excise scam: Court allows Sanjay Singh to appear before Rajya Sabha's Privileges Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:02 IST
Delhi excise scam: Court allows Sanjay Singh to appear before Rajya Sabha's Privileges Committee
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday allowed AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to appear before a parliamentary committee to file his submissions in a breach of privilege case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted permission to Singh on an application moved by his lawyer, who claimed that being a parliamentarian, the accused was required to attend the proceedings.

The judge directed the jail superintendent to take the accused to the Parliament on any working day when Parliament in session to file his submissions before the Rajya Sabha's Privileges Committee.

The judge, however, said that Singh will not be permitted to meet his colleagues, supporters and media persons.

The judge, meanwhile, adjourned the order on whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet against Singh in the case, noting that the ED's application seeking protection of a witness is pending before another court.

The court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the bail application of Singh, who is currently in judicial custody. The ED had arrested Singh on October 4. The anti-money laundering agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

The senior AAP leader has refuted the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023