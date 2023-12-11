DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 11

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11 ** NICOSIA - President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid visits Cyprus for talks with the island's President, Nikos Christodoulides.

** DUBAI - Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera gives a press conference in Dubai at COP28 – 0800 GMT. ** DOHA - Arab energy ministers convene in Doha for a meeting. DUBAI - The United nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) takes place in Dubai (to Dec. 12)

BEIJING - Foreign minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop to visit China. (Final day) GENEVA - UN high-level human rights event in Geneva. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery – 1030 GMT. HANOI - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Hanoi for a two-day state visit to Vietnam. (To Dec. 12) TALLINN - Baltic Presidents meet in Tallinn. BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Ukraine, Israel-Hamas war – 0830 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

** GENEVA, Switzerland - Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Indonesia hold press briefing on human rights situation in OPT – 1400 GMT. HANOI - China's President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam. (To Dec. 13) AMSTERDAM - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pays state visit to Netherlands. (To Dec 13) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13 ** LONDON - OMFIF conference on central bank digital currencies and payments.

** OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will host a Nordic summit in Oslo to discuss regional cooperation on security and defence with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir – 1215 GMT. ** RABAT - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares travels to Morocco for a meeting with his counterpart. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob at the Elysee Palace in Paris. BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Nov. 15) GENEVA - WTO general council meets in Geneva - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - EU leaders attend a summit in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 TOKYO - Japan hosts a commemorative summit to mark the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Japan and ASEAN nations. The summit will be hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attended by heads of state/government from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. (To Dec. 18) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

CHAD - Chad Referendum Election. SERBIA - Serbian National Assembly Election.

CHILE - Chile Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - Congo DRC National Assembly Election. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - Congo DRC Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLIN - 14th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 76th anniversary of Burma's independence. PALM SPRINGS, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

BHUTAN - Bhutanese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

SINT MAARTEN - Election for Staten (Sint Maarten Parliament). WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 HAITI - 14th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

TAIWAN - Election for Taiwanese Presidency. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Election for Taiwanese Legislative Yuan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

COMOROS - Election for Comoran Presidency. TUNISIA - 14th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 15

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

