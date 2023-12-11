Left Menu

COP28 presidency on latest draft deal: This text is a huge step forward

Updated: 11-12-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:17 IST
The COP28 presidency, led by Sultan al-Jaber, described the latest draft version of the summit's final deal on Monday as "a huge step forward".

"The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward," the presidency said in a statement.

"Now it is in the hands of the parties, who we trust to do what is best for humanity and the planet."

