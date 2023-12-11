Left Menu

auto-rickshaw driver arrested for inappropriately touching college student in Delhi

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a college student of Delhi University in the Civil Lines area in the northern part of the national capital, police said on Monday.According to the police, a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station on September 15 based on the complaint of the minor girl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:21 IST
auto-rickshaw driver arrested for inappropriately touching college student in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a college student of Delhi University in the Civil Lines area in the northern part of the national capital, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station on September 15 based on the complaint of the minor girl. The complainant said that while travelling from the ISBT bus stand to her college around 8.30 am in an auto-rickshaw, the driver touched her inappropriately. Panicked, she immediately alighted the auto-rickshaw near a bus stand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said. During the investigation, police checked over 100 auto-rickshaws. On Thursday, police identified the accused as Rajesh Singh Pundir, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and apprehended him, the DCP said. Pundir, during questioning, admitted to targeting the girl. He was previously accused of abduction, rape and robberies in three cases, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023