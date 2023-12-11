Left Menu

SC ruling on Article 370: Decision will strengthen national unity, says RSS

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:27 IST
SC ruling on Article 370: Decision will strengthen national unity, says RSS
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on Article 370 saying it would contribute to strengthening national unity.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, ''The verdict of Supreme court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 is appreciable. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomes this decision.'' Ambekar said RSS had always opposed Article 370, had passed resolutions against it and had participated in movements associated with the issue.

''This decision will contribute further in strengthening of national unity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have finally got freedom from the injustice they were subjected to for years due to Article 370,'' he further said.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the northern state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023