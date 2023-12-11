J-K: Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomes SC verdict on Article 370, calls for statehood restoration
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena UBT welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmirs statehood would be restored in a time-bound manner.The partys Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Manish Sahni demanded special safeguards concerning land, jobs and education for the region, akin to those granted to border and northeastern states under Article 371.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored in a time-bound manner.
The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Manish Sahni demanded special safeguards concerning land, jobs and education for the region, akin to those granted to border and northeastern states under Article 371. The Supreme Court Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year. ''We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. We are satisfied with the decision of SC to put an end to the issue,'' Sahni told reporters here.
He urged the Central government to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir promptly, in adherence to the court's deadline.
