Left Menu

Germany shifts to slightly more critical stance on ally Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who lit the first candle on Berlin's giant menorah for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah last week in solidarity with the Jewish people, has been less outspoken in his criticism. Still, Scholz has increasingly called upon Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and denounced the violence of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, including in a phone call on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:38 IST
Germany shifts to slightly more critical stance on ally Israel

Germany expects Israel to adapt its military strategy to better prevent suffering among Palestinian civilians, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, marking a slight shift in Berlin towards a more critical stance of its ally. Germany has staunchly defended Israel's right to defend itself since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, underscoring its duty to stand by the country's side in atonement for its perpetration of the Holocaust in which six million Jews died.

The government has faced accusations - including from prominent Jewish residents in Germany - of allowing guilt to blinker its response to Israel's retaliation, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. German government officials have increasingly stressed the need for Israel to adhere to international law in its response to the Hamas attacks but have mostly avoided outright criticism of its actions in the Palestinian territories. That has changed over the last week, with typically more outspoken foreign minister Baerbock leading the charge.

"We expect Israel ... to allow more humanitarian aid, especially in the north, to ensure its military actions are more targeted and cause fewer civilian casualties," the minister said at a news conference in Dubai on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge in the densely populated enclave, with around 18,000 people already killed and conflict intensifying.

"The question of how Israel carries out this battle is central to the perspective of a political solution," Baerbock added. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who lit the first candle on Berlin's giant menorah for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah last week in solidarity with the Jewish people, has been less outspoken in his criticism.

Still, Scholz has increasingly called upon Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and denounced the violence of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, including in a phone call on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The foreign ministry last week said it welcomed the U.S. imposition of sanctions on a number of Israeli settlers over attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and called for the EU to consider similar sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023