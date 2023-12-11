Man kills brother over property dispute in Nashik
A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by his younger brother in a dispute over property in Maharashtras Nashik district on Monday, police said. Mayank Chandrakant Jadhav was allegedly attacked and killed by his brother Akash 32 at their house in Samarth Ramdas Swami Nagar in the Upnagar area in the morning, an official said.
A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by his younger brother in a dispute over property in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said. Mayank Chandrakant Jadhav was allegedly attacked and killed by his brother Akash (32) at their house in Samarth Ramdas Swami Nagar in the Upnagar area in the morning, an official said. According to the police, the accused wanted to sell an ancestral property, but the victim was against it. The brothers argued frequently on the issue, he said. The quarrel escalated in the early hours of the day, following which the accused attacked his brother with a sharp weapon and killed him on the spot, the official said. The accused has been taken into custody, and the police are in the process of registering a case, he added.
