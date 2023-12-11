Left Menu

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on December 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:41 IST
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Monday, December 11: * The SC unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year * Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest * The SC took note of the ''supervening'' development about revocation of the indefinite suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha from the Rajya Sabha on December 4 and disposed of his plea contesting it * The SC refused to entertain a fresh PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to intervene and restore law and order in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, besides setting up a panel of experts to prepare a report on the underlying causes for the crisis and suggest remedial measures.

