Left Menu

ED raids man who undertook illegal construction on land attached under PMLA in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:42 IST
ED raids man who undertook illegal construction on land attached under PMLA in Bihar
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it seized Rs 2.87 crore cash after it recently raided a money laundering case accused who undertook illegal construction on a land parcel attached by the agency in 2018 in Bihar.

The federal agency said in a statement that it searched the premises of Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, Vishun Rai Mahavidyalaya and Vishun Rajdeo Teachers Training College at Bhagwanpur in Bihar's Vaishali district on December 9.

The probe pertains to a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged manipulation of intermediate results by Bachcha Rai, it said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR and charge sheet filed by Patna police against Bachcha Rai and others.

The ED later issued an attachment order in March 2018 to seize movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.53 crore and subsequently filed a charge sheet in the case in December that year before a special PMLA court in Patna.

The agency had sought confiscation of these assets in the charge sheet but said that ''charges have not yet been framed due to non-appearance of the accused''.

The ED said it was informed last month that ''some illegal construction was being carried out by Bachcha Rai on the already attached land at Bhagwanpur, Vaishali''.

Fresh searches were hence carried out which resulted in the seizure of Rs 2.87 crore cash, documents related to purchase of more than 100 plots of land and several other incriminating documents, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023