Left Menu

UK to transfer two minehunters to Ukraine as it launches maritime support plan

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:49 IST
UK to transfer two minehunters to Ukraine as it launches maritime support plan

Britain said on Monday it would transfer two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy, as it sets up a new maritime defence coalition alongside Norway to help strengthen Ukraine's sea operations.

Britain said the two Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels will enable Ukraine to better counter the threat from Russian sea mines, aiming to restore Ukraine's export routes via the Black Sea. The transfer of the vessels was announced alongside the launch of the Maritime Capability Coalition set up by Britain and Norway to improve Ukraine's navy to make it more compatible with western allies and increase security in the Black Sea.

"This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities over the long term," British defence minister Grant Shapps said in a statement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was grateful to Britain and Norway for launching the new coalition to support his country.

"Together, we will strengthen the Ukrainian navy, safeguard maritime transportation routes, and secure freedom of navigation," Zelenskiy said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. After the United States, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since the war started in February 2021. London has also provided military training courses to around 20,000 Ukrainians over the past year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023