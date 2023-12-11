Haryana Police identifies 50 'hotspot areas' across seven states to tackle cybercrime

The Haryana Police on Monday said it has identified 50 ''hotspots'' across seven states in the country where cyber fraud cases are known to originate.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the maximum number of cyber fraud cases reported in Haryana originate from Rajasthan, where 21 hotspot areas have been identified.

''Similar hotspots have been identified in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Telangana,'' he said in an official statement.

Kapur emphasized that cyber teams are regularly dispatched to these states to actively counter cyber fraud activities.

''Moving forward in the realm of cyber security, a collaborative effort is being undertaken by nodal officers of banks and the Cyber Helpline 1930 team.

''This collaboration aims to freeze cyber criminals' finances within the critical first hour of reported incidents, working closely with bank personnel to facilitate the process,'' he said.

Kapur urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious web links. Additionally, people must not disclose personal information related to their bank accounts to anyone. Even a minor oversight can make individuals vulnerable to cyber fraud, he cautioned.

