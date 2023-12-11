Cabinet briefed on measures to avoid challenges faced by NSFAS

As part of ensuring readiness for the 2024 post-matric academic year, Cabinet has been briefed on measures that are being put in place to avoid the challenges that affected the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Last month, the scheme announced that applications for financial aid for all learners who wish to enter the post-school system and students who do not have financial assistance to continue their studies in the 2024 academic year would officially open on 21 November 2023 and close on 31 January 2024.

In a statement at the time, the NSFAS said the reason for opening applications in November was so that it could afford the beneficiary shorter turn-around times for decision making, which is aligned to the financial eligibility assessment which requires updated South African Revenue Service (SARS) information.

The NSFAS at the time said it was improving its data exchange processes with institutions to ensure seamless data integration and the registration of students onto its new direct payment systems.

At a media briefing addressed by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday, Cabinet said the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande will provide details on measures to improve the performance of the NSFAS.

Nzimande has previously urged all learners who wish to enter the post-school system and students, who do not have financial assistance to continue their studies, to submit their applications for 2024 funding.

Minister Nzimande urged all students who wish to study in any of the public universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to apply timeously and not to wait until the last day.

Since it’s established by government in 1999, the NSFAS provided financial assistance to deserving beneficiaries who qualify for post school education and training.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)