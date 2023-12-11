Teen gang-rape victim dies of illness in Nagpur

A 16-year-old girl who was gang-raped in November 2021 has died after prolonged illness, a police official said on Monday.

She was gang-raped at knife-point, after which eight persons, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested, the MIDC police station official said.

A chargesheet was filed within 60 days and the case was being heard in a fast-track court, he said.

Sources said the girl, who lost her father and is estranged from her mother, was in a correctional home where she developed some ailment two months ago.

She returned home and died on December 5, the official added.

She was also distressed after being allegedly threatened on the court premises in January this year, sources said.

