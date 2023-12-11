COP28 summit approves proposal to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:28 IST
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday approved a proposal to hold the next iteration of the annual event in the central Asian republic of Azerbaijan.
The country won support of other Eastern European nations on Saturday after months of deadlock and after it reached agreement with neighbour and adversary Armenia that it would not veto the move.
