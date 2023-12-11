Left Menu

Punjab: SIT summons SAD leader Majithia in drugs case

A special investigation team of the Punjab Police, probing a drugs case, has summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on December 18.Majithia shared a copy of the summon, calling it a love letter from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on X on Monday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:39 IST
Punjab: SIT summons SAD leader Majithia in drugs case
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team of the Punjab Police, probing a drugs case, has summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on December 18.

Majithia shared a copy of the summon, calling it a ''love letter'' from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on X on Monday. The former Punjab minister has been asked to appear before the SIT in Patiala at 11 am. The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

''Love letter from Bhagwant (Mann)!!!'' Majithia posted on X along with a copy of the summon.

Former Akali minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the previous Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government.

Majithia was booked under sections 25 (punishment for allowing one's premises for its use for the commission of an offence), 27 A (punishment for financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders) and 29 (for abetting or plotting an offence) of the NDPS Act. The action against Majithia was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force (STF) into a drug racket in the state.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

In August last year, Majithia came out of the Patiala jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case.

Majithia was released after spending more than five months in the Patiala jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023