Elderly woman dies following 'assault' by relative in Odisha’s Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:43 IST
A septuagenarian woman died on Monday, a day after she was allegedly assaulted by a 22-year-old man in a village in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. The deceased was identified as Kuntala Nayak (78) of Mamudiha village in Aska area.

The elderly woman was allegedly attacked by her distant relative Muna Nayak with a stone slab and iron hammer, owing to a family dispute, a police officer said, adding, the accused has been arrested.

She was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here with serious injuries, and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, he said.

However, she died while being taken to the hospital in Cuttack on Monday, the officer said.

"We are still investigating the reason behind the assault on the woman," he added.

