Man arrested for robbing dry-fruit shop owner in north Delhi

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a dry-fruit shop owner in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Monday. On November 30, the 64-year-old shop owner complained to police that he was attacked by two unknown persons while he was going home around 8.15 pm after closing his shop in Chandni Chowk. After parking his car 40 to 50 metres from his home, he took out a bag from the car when one of the accused attacked him with a knife and tried to snatch his bag, a senior police officer said.

Another accused fired at the shop owner, snatched the bag containing keys of the shop and some papers and fled on a bike with their other associate, the officer said.

During the investigation, one of the accused was identified as Mohammad Shafiq, a resident of Narela Sector-6, police said. A trap was laid and Shafiq was nabbed. Two pistols and five cartridges were seized from him, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. During interrogation, Shafiq disclosed that he procured arms from his other associate Sartaj. Facing a financial crisis he along with associates planned to rob the dry fruits trader, he said, adding that Shafiq was previously involved in 15 criminal cases.

