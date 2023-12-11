Senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre appointed new Thane police commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre as the new police commissioner of the neighbouring Thane city.

The state home department issued an order about Dumbre's new posting and also said the incumbent police commissioner of Thane city Jaijeet Singh will now be the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Dumbre, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as commissioner in the State Intelligence Department (SID).

The senior IPS officer has served in various capacities during his decades-long career. Earlier, he was posted in Thane city as its joint police commissioner and also served as Mumbai's joint commissioner of crime and economic offences wing (EOW) on different occasions.

Dumbre was awarded the President's Police Medal For Distinguished Service in 2021.

