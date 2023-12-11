Lok Adalat: More than 40k matters involving Rs 199 cr settled in Thane

A total of 40,083 cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 199 crore was settled in the Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, he added.

''These included 21,573 pending cases involving an amount of Rs 170 crore. Thane district was first in the state when it came to settling cases,'' District Legal Services Authority secretary Ishwar Suryawanshi told reporters.

''A total of 18,510 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs. 28,65,72,515 were settled. The Lok Adalat also settled 294 motor accident claims involving an amount of Rs 25,95,03,960, as well as 108 marital petitions and 945 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act involving Rs 32.49 crore,'' he said.

The official said 131 cases with the Debt Recovery Tribunal with a cumulative amount of Rs 48,12,45,524 were also settled, he added.

In all, this year, 1,57,131 matters involving a total amount of Rs 703 crore have been settled, Suryawanshi said.

