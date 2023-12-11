Left Menu

Lok Adalat: More than 40k matters involving Rs 199 cr settled in Thane

A total of 40,083 cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 199 crore was settled in the Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, he added.These included 21,573 pending cases involving an amount of Rs 170 crore.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:03 IST
Lok Adalat: More than 40k matters involving Rs 199 cr settled in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 40,083 cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 199 crore was settled in the Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, he added.

''These included 21,573 pending cases involving an amount of Rs 170 crore. Thane district was first in the state when it came to settling cases,'' District Legal Services Authority secretary Ishwar Suryawanshi told reporters.

''A total of 18,510 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs. 28,65,72,515 were settled. The Lok Adalat also settled 294 motor accident claims involving an amount of Rs 25,95,03,960, as well as 108 marital petitions and 945 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act involving Rs 32.49 crore,'' he said.

The official said 131 cases with the Debt Recovery Tribunal with a cumulative amount of Rs 48,12,45,524 were also settled, he added.

In all, this year, 1,57,131 matters involving a total amount of Rs 703 crore have been settled, Suryawanshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023