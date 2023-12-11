Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:08 IST
2 held for robbing man in Delhi
Two chefs were arrested for allegedly robbing a man in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near a community centre in the locality on Thursday, police said.

The complainant was attacked by three people and while one of them strangled him, the others took out his mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from his pockets, police said.

The complainant also told police that he had an unexpected encounter with one of the accused near a temple on Friday.

When confronted, the accused assured the complainant that his phone would be returned and also shared a phone number with him, police said.

Meanwhile, police analysed CCTV camera footage of the spot where the robbery took place and managed to nab one of the accused -- Raj Thapa (23).

Thapa confessed to the crime and told police that his associate Mayank (23) had robbed the phone. Later, Mayank was arrested and the robbed mobile phone was seized from him.

Both Thapa and Mayank are residents of Joshi Colony and work as chefs, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the third accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

