2 held for robbing man in Delhi
- Country:
- India
Two chefs were arrested for allegedly robbing a man in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said on Monday.
The incident took place near a community centre in the locality on Thursday, police said.
The complainant was attacked by three people and while one of them strangled him, the others took out his mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from his pockets, police said.
The complainant also told police that he had an unexpected encounter with one of the accused near a temple on Friday.
When confronted, the accused assured the complainant that his phone would be returned and also shared a phone number with him, police said.
Meanwhile, police analysed CCTV camera footage of the spot where the robbery took place and managed to nab one of the accused -- Raj Thapa (23).
Thapa confessed to the crime and told police that his associate Mayank (23) had robbed the phone. Later, Mayank was arrested and the robbed mobile phone was seized from him.
Both Thapa and Mayank are residents of Joshi Colony and work as chefs, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the third accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vihar
- Joshi Colony
- Rs 1
- 000
- east Delhi's
- CCTV
- Thapa
- Mayank
- Madhu
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Almost 400,000 deaths in Europe in 2021 attributable to filthy air -EU report; Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds - NHK and more
Saya Group to infuse Rs 4,000 cr in next three years in Noida, Ghaziabad projects
5,000 runners take part in inaugural Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon in Odisha
Health News Roundup: China ministry seeks more fever clinics to combat respiratory illness surge; Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds - NHK and more
Health News Roundup: China ministry seeks more fever clinics to combat respiratory illness surge; Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds - NHK and more