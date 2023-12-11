Left Menu

Bihar Police launches 24X7 helpline for reporting heinous crimes

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:39 IST
Bihar Police launches 24X7 helpline for reporting heinous crimes
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police on Monday launched a dedicated round-the-clock helpline, 14432, for the public to share information regarding heinous crimes like murders and rapes.

All calls made to the helpline will be monitored by the Special Task Force of the state police, a statement said.

The identity of the person providing information will be kept secret, it said.

''Only information pertaining to heinous crimes and criminals involved in them can be provided on this number,'' the statement said.

''Prompt action will be initiated on the basis of information provided by the public on this number,'' it added. This is in addition to the existing 112 (emergency helpline), 15545 (prohibition helpline), and 1930 (cybercrime helpline), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023