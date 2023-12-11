Left Menu

Odisha: Retired engineer, wife jailed in assets case

  Country:
  • India

A retired engineer and his wife have been jailed for three and two years, respectively, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, Odisha vigilance department said on Monday.

Simadri Nayak, a former executive engineer of rural works division at Umarkote in Nabarangpur district, and his wife Laxmi Nayak were convicted by a special court in Bhubaneswar for possessing disproportionate assets of Rs 38.40 lakh, the department said in a release.

The court slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Nayak and Rs 2 lakh on his wife. If they fail to pay the fine, Nayak and his wife will undergo an additional rigorous imprisonment of six and three months, respectively, it said.

In another case, Ananda Chandra Behera, ex-superintendent (retired), Odisha Warehousing Corporation, Malmunda in Bolangir district, has been convicted in a graft case filed by the vigilance department.

A court in Bolangir sentenced Behera to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and a fine of Rs 2 lakh. In case Behera fails to pay the fine, he has to stay in jail for two more months, the department said.

