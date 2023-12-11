Resounding declaration of hope: PM Modi hails SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as ''historic'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that it is not just a legal judgment, but a ''beacon of hope'' and a testament to the collective resolve to build a stronger and more united India.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In a post on X, Modi said the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is ''historic'' and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by Parliament on August 5, 2019.

''It is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,'' he said.

''I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering,'' the prime minister added.

''We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370,'' he asserted.

The verdict is not just a legal judgment, it is a beacon of hope, a promise for a brighter future and a testament to the collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India, the prime minister said on the microblogging platform, using the hashtag ''NayaJammuKashmir''.

He also posted on X the same remarks in Urdu and Ladakhi. Writing the judgment for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution and the president had the power to revoke it.

The court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The erstwhile state does not have internal sovereignty different from the other states, the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)