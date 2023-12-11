Left Menu

White House: US concerned about reports Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

The United States is concerned about reports Israel used U.S.-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday. "We've seen the reports. and in keeping with the law of armed conflict," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:10 IST
White House: US concerned about reports Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

The United States is concerned about reports Israel used U.S.-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We've seen the reports. Certainly concerned about that. We'll be asking questions to try to learn a little bit more," Kirby told reporters on Air Force One. Kirby said white phosphorus has a "legitimate military utility" for illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements.

"Obviously any time that we provide items like white phosphorous to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes ... and in keeping with the law of armed conflict," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023