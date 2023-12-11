US asks Supreme Court to review Trump's immunity claim to speed 2020 election case

The U.S. Special Counsel prosecuting Donald Trump on federal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat asked the Supreme Court on Monday to launch fast-track review of the former president's immunity claim.

Trump has appealed a decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Dec. 1 rejecting his bid to dismiss the case, finding no legal support for the position argued by his lawyers that former presidents cannot face criminal charges for conduct related to their official responsibilities.

