Gogamedi murder: Three Bhondsi jail inmates in Jaipur police custody for questioning

All three inmates -- Sandeep alias Sumit, Bhavani Singh alias Roni, and Rahul -- are said to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were in contact with Nitin Fauji, the main shooter in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi, they said.The Jaipur police reached the jail on Sunday with the production warrant of these three inmates and took them to Jaipur for questioning in connection with the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:33 IST
The Jaipur Police has taken three inmates of Bhondsi jail here in their custody on a production warrant in connection with the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, officials said on Monday. All three inmates -- Sandeep alias Sumit, Bhavani Singh alias Roni, and Rahul -- are said to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were in contact with Nitin Fauji, the main shooter in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi, they said.

''The Jaipur police reached the jail on Sunday with the production warrant of these three inmates and took them to Jaipur for questioning in connection with the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. ''Two of them were involved with Nitin Fauji in a case of attempt to murder registered in Mahendergarh,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi Jail Charan Singh.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on December 5 by three men. One of the assailants was also gunned down by his accomplices, police said.

Shooters Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police from a hotel in Chandigarh, five days after the incident. On Facebook, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for ''backing'' his enemies.

The three accused were arrested on December 1. Four cartridges and two magazines were seized from them.

