Israel has no intention on staying permanently in Gaza, defense minister says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:41 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel had no intention of staying permanently in the Gaza Strip and that it was open to discuss alternatives about who would control the territory, as long as it was not a group hostile to Israel.
Gallant also said that Israel was open to possibly reaching an agreement with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, on condition and agreement included a safe zone along border and proper guarantees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah politician hopes truce will continue
Israel on alert on explosive northern front as Hezbollah lurks
Israel defence minister Gallant tells Antony Blinken Israel will fight Hamas for as long as it takes
Hezbollah says it's 'vigilant' as Hamas-Israel fighting resumes
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire for 2nd day after Israel-Hamas truce ends