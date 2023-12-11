Left Menu

Israel has no intention on staying permanently in Gaza, defense minister says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:41 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel had no intention of staying permanently in the Gaza Strip and that it was open to discuss alternatives about who would control the territory, as long as it was not a group hostile to Israel.

Gallant also said that Israel was open to possibly reaching an agreement with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, on condition and agreement included a safe zone along border and proper guarantees.

