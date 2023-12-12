Left Menu

Govt plans to introduce in Parliament 2 bills for 33 pc women's quota in J-K, Puducherry Assemblies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:23 IST
The government is planning to introduce two bills in Parliament on Tuesday for reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, sources said.

In September, the Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam shall come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken in 2029.

There are 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry while in Jammu and Kashmir, after the delimitation, the total seats in the assembly rose to 114 seats, out of which 24 seats are designated for areas that fall under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

