US expects every country it provides weapons to, including Israel, to comply with laws of war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:24 IST
The United States expects that every country it provides weapons to uses the assistance in compliance with the laws of war, and Israel is no exception, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, after Washington on Saturday said it allowed the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.

Miller also told reporters on Monday that U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield held meetings over the weekend with Israelis asking them to do more on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the health ministry said 18,205 people had now been killed and 49,645 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza in just over two months of warfare.

